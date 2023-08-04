2 teens charged with murdering 18-year-old outside Gwinnett apartment building

A pair of teenagers will be tried as adults for their roles in the murder of an 18-year-old in Gwinnett County last month.

Andres David Buitrago Castillo was found dead from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross on July 23.

Gwinnett County police announced on Friday that they have arrested Salvador Ruiz-Gonzalez, 16, and Andy Antonio-Herrera, 15.

Ruiz-Gonzalez is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and armed robbery.

Antonio-Herrera is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Police did not offer details on what led up to Castillo’s murder.

Both suspects are being held in a regional Youth Detention Center.

