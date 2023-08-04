2 teens charged with murdering 18-year-old outside Gwinnett apartment building
A pair of teenagers will be tried as adults for their roles in the murder of an 18-year-old in Gwinnett County last month.
Andres David Buitrago Castillo was found dead from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross on July 23.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Gwinnett County police announced on Friday that they have arrested Salvador Ruiz-Gonzalez, 16, and Andy Antonio-Herrera, 15.
Ruiz-Gonzalez is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and armed robbery.
Antonio-Herrera is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman says Popeye’s employees ripped her hair out because she complained about wrong order
Family of man eaten by bed bugs gets $4 million settlement, still fighting for reform at county jail
17-year-old Ga. high school student killed in crash on 4th day of school
Police did not offer details on what led up to Castillo’s murder.
Both suspects are being held in a regional Youth Detention Center.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]