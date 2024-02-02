2 teens charged in Queens high school stabbing

TechCrunch

Education tech company Blackbaud agreed to settle with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the company’s security practices that resulted in a 2020 data breach. The FTC alleges that Blackbaud, a U.S.-based company that provides financial and administrative software to colleges, nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and far-right organizations, had “lax" security protocols that allowed attackers to breach the company’s network and access the personal data of millions of consumers. This February 2020 incident saw malicious hackers use a customer's credentials to gain access to Blackbaud’s network, where the hackers remained undetected for over three months and exfiltrated massive amounts of unencrypted sensitive consumer data, including Social Security and bank account numbers.