2 teens charged in Queens high school stabbing
Officials say one of the stabbing victims has also been dealt charges from the incident.
Officials say one of the stabbing victims has also been dealt charges from the incident.
EV range numbers have grown considerably in the last decade-plus, with some models cresting the 500-mile mark.
Education tech company Blackbaud agreed to settle with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the company’s security practices that resulted in a 2020 data breach. The FTC alleges that Blackbaud, a U.S.-based company that provides financial and administrative software to colleges, nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and far-right organizations, had “lax" security protocols that allowed attackers to breach the company’s network and access the personal data of millions of consumers. This February 2020 incident saw malicious hackers use a customer's credentials to gain access to Blackbaud’s network, where the hackers remained undetected for over three months and exfiltrated massive amounts of unencrypted sensitive consumer data, including Social Security and bank account numbers.
The company has started charging users $2 more for deliveries in NYC as a response to the city's new minimum wage law, a spokesperson has confirmed to Business Insider.
Ferrari shares are charging higher today after the Italian luxury automaker reported Q4 sales results that topped expectations and sees momentum continuing in 2024.
Looking to save some serious cash on things like grills, electronics, mattresses, tires and more? Check out these fantastic Presidents' Day deals!
The 35-year-old Charles last played in the WNBA in 2022.
Cloud has spent her entire eight-year WNBA career with the Washington Mystics.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Safely glance at directions with this easy-to-install gizmo that swivels and extends: 'Has made my commute safer.'
Smashed iPhones are seen during COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 30, 2023. In 2019, Apple announced it would start sending some security researchers a “special” version of the iPhone designed to be used to find vulnerabilities, which could then be reported to Apple so the company could fix them. In 2020, the company started shipping the devices, which are designed to have some security features disabled, making it easier for researchers to hunt bugs in iOS.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants the commission to officially recognize calls that use AI-generated voices as "artificial," which would make the use of voice cloning technologies in robocalls illegal.
Backers of a nearly $80 billion bipartisan tax deal secured a significant victory Wednesday evening when it was passed by the US House of Representatives.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
Reliance-backed Viacom18 has reached an agreement to buy 60% of Disney's India unit, WSJ reported Thursday citing unnamed sources, creating a pathway for the Indian conglomerate to form a $10 billion media giant in the South Asian market. The deal, which WSJ says will close this month, values Disney's India unit at $3.9 billion, the report said, less than half of what Disney had originally hoped. Earlier this week, Reliance declined to comment on its engagement with Disney.
Think of this bag like a little black dress — it goes with everything.
Marcia Kester Doyle on why grandparents might not be up for child care, which can leave their kids frustrated.
The retailer is stocked with steep discounts on major brands like Theory, APL and Balenciaga.
More than 11,000 customers have given the growth and thickening treatment a flawless five stars.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $25, and more.
Here are the best Super Bowl 2024 TV deals we could find, including deals on top-rated sets from Samsung, TCL and Hisense.