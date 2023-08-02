2 teens charged with shooting at plainclothes police officer in Virginia Beach

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with shooting at a plainclothes Virginia Beach police officer who was surveilling a neighborhood in an unmarked cruiser early Wednesday morning.

The officer was driving in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive at about 2:15 a.m. as part of an investigation into a theft from a vehicle. Multiple gunmen allegedly fired at the officer, and the officer returned fire from his vehicle, according to a news release, before fleeing the scene.

No injuries from gunfire have been reported as of Wednesday afternoon. The officer was treated for minor cuts from broken glass.

The alleged gunmen in the area fled on foot. Investigators found two 16-year-olds, one from Norfolk and one from Virginia Beach, in the area and detained them.

Both are charged with one count each of shooting at a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and two counts of tampering with a vehicle. The Norfolk teen is additionally charged with possession of an extended ammunition magazine in public.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com