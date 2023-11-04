2 teens charged as victim is injured in Absecon attempted carjacking

ABSECON, N.J. - Two teenagers, one 14, have been arrested and are charged after an attempted carjacking, in an Absecon park, that left the victim injured.

The violent incident happened Friday afternoon, a little before 5 p.m., at the Absecon Bulkhead/Faunce Landing Park, officials said.

The 57-year-old man was sitting in his car at the park, reading a book when a 14-year-old and 17-year-old walked up to the vehicle and demanded the man give up the car.

A struggle ensued, with the pair pulling the man from his vehicle and trying to steal his keys.

The man deflected the two, but was injured in the struggle over the vehicle.

During the investigation of the attempted carjacking, police reviewed surveillance video of the incident and were able to identify and arrest the two juveniles.

They are charged with First Degree Carjacking and Assault and are being held at a detention facility.

There were no details regarding the man’s condition or whether he was hospitalized.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667.