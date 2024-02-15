2 teens crash stolen car for TikTok trend, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teenagers have been taken into custody after allegedly stealing and crashing a vehicle in what officers believe was a TikTok trend, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say the Fresno Police Department helicopter located a Hyundai that was reported stolen and started to follow it. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed with another vehicle at the intersection of Harrison and Princeton Avenues after police believed the suspects ran a stop sign.

Police say both juveniles attempted to run from officers but ended up being taken into custody. Both juveniles are 16 years old, one male and one female, and police say they might be facing charges of auto theft.

Officers believe that the juveniles were influenced by a TikTok challenge about stealing Kias and Hyundais.

This is an ongoing investigation.

