2 teens in custody after fleeing armed robbery in Uber, police say

Two teenagers accused of participating in an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday morning were detained after fleeing in an Uber, and one suspect is at large, police say.

The three suspects fled north from the business, a gas station in the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard, before Fort Lauderdale Police arrived shortly after 11 a.m., Det. Ali Adamson, a police department spokesperson, said in an email Monday afternoon.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and saw two people matching descriptions of the suspects get into a car. They pulled the car over and the Uber driver cooperated with officers, Adamson said, but the two suspects ran away.

The 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were later found and taken into custody, Adamson said.

Additional details were not released Monday afternoon.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident or the third suspect to call Fort Lauderdale Police.