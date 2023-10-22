Two teenagers were arrested in connection with stealing a car and leading a chase with three other passengers, including a toddler in the car, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of a stolen Kia in the area of 25th Avenue and Hazelwood Street, police said.

At around 1 p.m., police attempted to stop the same car in the area of 19th Avenue and Campbell Road, where the car was identified as stolen. The car then failed to stop for officers and kept driving onto the Interstate 17 northbound freeway, police said.

The stolen car was then followed by Phoenix Air Support Unit until it eventually stopped in the area of West Jomax Road and 23rd Avenue.

Police said that four passengers, including a toddler, were contacted by responding officers, and the driver was the only one that stayed in the car and continued driving.

The stolen car continued to be followed until it got to the neighborhood of North 26th Avenue and West Hedgehog Place, where the driver was arrested, police said.

Police said that the driver and the front passenger were in the process of being booked into jail. It was unclear what charges the two teens faced. The two passengers and the toddler in the back seat were related and were released after being interviewed by authorities.

The two teens who were arrested were taken to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Court Center, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 teens in custody after Phoenix police find toddler in stolen car