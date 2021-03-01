2 teens dead after shootout, short police chase in Oklahoma

·1 min read

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma shot and killed a 17-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot following a short chase, police said Monday.

Muskogee Police said in a press release that officers were initially called Sunday afternoon to a report of an attempted carjacking and then a report of a stolen truck. After spotting the stolen truck, a short chase ensued until the vehicle crashed, police said.

The two suspects, both of whom were armed, then fled the vehicle and the girl started firing at officers, said police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin. Police returned fire, killing her, Hamlin said.

Police have not released the teens' names while they attempt to locate their next of kin, but said they're believed to be runaways from Nebraska.

Police say the girl was shot and killed a few blocks from where the vehicle crashed. The boy was located by a drone in a heavily wooded area nearby. As officers approached, they say he shot himself.

Four officers have been placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated. Their names have not been released. Police say one officer suffered a hand injury after falling during the foot chase and was treated at a hospital and released.

Muskogee police say their office is investigating the shooting.

Recommended Stories

  • Student dies after 'targeted' shooting at Arkansas junior high school

    The 15-year-old shooter fled but was tracked by dogs and, still armed, surrendered without incident, police said.

  • 7th Grade Math Teacher in Alabama Accused of Sexually Abusing Student

    Ashton Alana McCluskey has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a student under the age of 17

  • Are your tires among the 440,000 across 9 brands that have just been recalled?

    Problems with tires made by Cooper and sold by eight other brands — sidewall problems in particular — caused two recalls of approximately 442,955 tires last week.

  • Teen stabbed in London was cousin of 17-year-old murdered in 2019

    Ahmed Beker, 19, was stabbed to death on Paddington Green in Westminster, London, close to where his cousin Yousef Beker, 17, was stabbed in 2019.

  • GAME OF THRONES’ Indira Varma Joins OBI-WAN KENOBI on Disney+

    It won't be long before Ewan McGregor swings his lightsaber again as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Here's everything we know about the Disney+ Obi-Wan series. The post GAME OF THRONES’ Indira Varma Joins OBI-WAN KENOBI on Disney+ appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The military veteran announced his campaign on social media as Georgia Democrats aim to oust the freshman representative. Sgt. Marcus Flowers has announced his official campaign against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district. In his newly released campaign video shared on social media, the military veteran laid out his case as a Democratic candidate.

  • Coast Guard stops 2 Cuban migrants off the Florida Keys. They say they were at sea 10 days

    Two men from Cuba said they were drifting at sea for 10 days before the U.S. Coast Guard found them floating in a small rustic boat off the Florida Keys Monday.

  • Three intoxicated drivers hit each other in fiery highway crash, Wisconsin cops say

    All three drivers were intoxicated in a Wisconsin highway crash, police say.

  • Penal Colony No. 2 'breaks people': Inside the prison where Alexei Navalny has been sent

    The penal colony where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been sent to serve his two-year sentence is "one of the worst" in Russia, former inmates and prisoners rights groups have said. Mr Navalny was reported to have arrived at penal colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov, three hours outside Moscow, on Sunday. Transfers of inmates within Russia's penitentiary system can take days or weeks and relatives often only discover the whereabouts of a prisoner after he or she has arrived at a prison. Mr Navalny’s arrival has not yet been confirmed by his legal team and he could be moved again. Former inmates of colony No 2 told the Telegraph that if Mr Navalny stays at the prison he will be subjected to a combination of intense isolation and gruelling psychological and physical pressure designed to mentally destroy him. “It’s one of the worst colonies in Russia. Former inmates are afraid to speak out about the conditions because they risk repercussions after they leave the prison,” said Ruslan Vakhapov, a human rights activist who specialises in defending prisoners for local NGO Jailed Russia. “Navalny will probably be isolated from the outside world and other prisoners will be prevented from talking to him,” Mr Vakhapov said. Prisoners face abuse by prison guards if they violate a strict schedule, he said, while the colony administration encourages prisoners to control and monitor other inmates. “There are no rights for prisoners in Russia,” Mr Vakhapov said. “Navalny faces immense pressure that can psychologically weaken him, but I think the administration will be afraid of using physical force on him. It could damage their reputation completely,'' he added.

  • Border Dems Warn Biden Border Policies Will Be ‘Catastrophic for Our Party, for Our Country’

    Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D., Texas) on Monday warned that President Biden’s immigration policies will be “catastrophic” for the country and the Democratic Party. In an appearance on CNN, Gonzalez expressed growing concern over migrants who have crossed the border ahead of even those who have waited in Mexico while their asylum claims have been processed, in line with the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocol, or “Remain in Mexico” policy. He noted that while thousands have waited two years south of the border for their chance to enter the country, that migrants who made it across the Rio Grande Valley recently were processed and released. “If that is the message that we send to Central America and around the world, I can assure you it won’t be long before we have tens of thousands of people showing up to our border and it will be catastrophic for our party, for our country, for my region, for my district,” he said. “I think we need to have a better plan in place,” he added. “I think asylum seekers should be able to ask for asylum and be processed in their home country or a neighboring country and we shouldn’t have a policy in place that influences people to make this 2,000-mile trek where cartels and human traffickers are enriching themselves.” He noted that the toll of the pandemic — over 3,000 people in his district have died from the virus — makes the border crossings that much more dangerous. This echoes what Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) has said about the situation at the border, telling Axios he is concerned that some immigrants are being allowed into the country without receiving a COVID-19 test first. Cuellar said he hopes the administration continues using the Trump-era Title 42 public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families during the pandemic. “You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar reportedly told the outlet on Saturday.

  • Police shoot man suspected in Ohio slayings at Detroit motel

    A man suspected in three slayings in Ohio was critically wounded during a Monday morning shootout with police outside a motel near downtown Detroit, authorities said. Chandra Moore is wanted in the fatal shootings in Cincinnati of his estranged wife and two men, Cincinnati police said in a news release. Detroit police officers were watching the motel where Moore was believed to be staying when he exited about 9:50 a.m. Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

  • Police Seek to Arrest MIT Grad in Yale Student Murder, May Be Hiding in Atlanta Area

    The New Haven Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the killer of 26-year-old Yale University grad student and U.S. Army Veteran Kevin Jiang in early February. Arrest warrant: The arrest warrant names Qinxuan Pan, a 29-year-old MIT graduate, as a person of interest in the murder of Jiang on Feb. 6, according to NBC Connecticut.

  • Nebraska Fire Destroys Classic Cars

    Thankfully one made it out unscathed…

  • To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

    Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight. Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lies beneath the flowers for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. One conservation group alleged in a lawsuit that the flowers, known as Tiehm's buckwheat, were "dug up and destroyed."

  • Drug drivers are escaping prosecution in 'geographical lottery' where some police ration test kits to one per patrol

    Dangerous drug drivers are escaping prosecution and putting lives at risk because some police forces ration testing kits issued to officers to just one a day, a Government-funded study has revealed. Motorists and other road users are being put in danger by a “geographical lottery” where the best forces are catching ten times more drug drivers per head of population than the worst, says the report for the Department for Transport. Merseyside police secured 71 convictions per 100,000 of the population, more than ten times the six per 100,000 by the West Midlands force, according to the research by the parliamentary advisory council for transport safety (PACTS). Seven constabularies - Hertfordshire, Leicestershire, Northumbria, Avon and Somerset, Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire - had fewer than 10 convictions per 100,000 despite a national trebling in drug-related road deaths to nearly 100 a year since 2013. The PACTs report said forces were being deterred from enforcing the law by the £16 cost of drug testing kits which the police had to fund unlike most other countries where their Governments picked up the bill. “Some forces ‘ration’ drug test kits given to roads police officers, making officers more reluctant to drug test all but the most obvious drug drivers. Other forces have specifically asked officers to reduce their use of drug test kits,” said the PACTs report. “Some forces [are] equipping a roads policing officer with only a single drug test kit when they leave stations.” There were also delays of up to five months in police getting test results back from laboratories -which they also had to pay for at a cost of £60 to £400. This meant potentially drug drivers were able to continue driving before any sanction could be taken either by police or a court. Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Police said the lack of testing and delays meant drug drivers “are being tolerated and allowed to present a continuing threat to communities.” PACTS proposed the Government should change the law to allow courts to recover the costs of tests from those found guilty of drug driving, as is the case with drink driving offences. They also proposed that police forces should use their powers to revoke the licences of persistent and dangerous offenders to prevent them driving from the time of the alleged offence until their trial - which could be as long as a year with both test and court backlogs. They said the need for police to target drug driving was underlined by evidence that they were more likely to be criminals. More than quarter (28 per cent) of those convicted had 10 or more previous offences and four in ten (44 per cent) of recorded offences were committed by reoffenders. The number of drug drive offences doubled between 2017 and 2019 to nearly 12,500 with those aged between 18 and 29 accounting for the bulk of prosecutions. PACTS recommended that there should be a new combined drink and drug driving offence, with a lower drug and blood alcohol limit because of the heightened risk from combining the two. PACTS executive director David Davies said: “The police have made big strides in catching drug drivers over the past five years. But it remains a postcode lottery. While some forces are testing hundreds of drivers, others are rationing patrols to a single test. “These disparities cannot be explained by differences in drug driving and the danger it creates. A more consistent approach is badly needed, with all forces testing for drug driving where it is suspected.”

  • Four Ohio State players make NFL.com’s top five position players in the 2021 NFL draft

    NFL.com's Bucky Brooks just released his top five players at every position and four Buckeyes are on the list. No. 2 overall QB – Justin Fields. No. 5 overall RB – Trey Sermon. No. 2 overall interior blocker – Wyatt Davis. No. 5 overall outside linebacker – Baron Browning

  • Connecticut EMT arrested in connection with Molotov cocktail arsons at EMS facilities

    Signals from his mobile phone led Pennsylvania police to catch the suspect in Northumberland County.

  • Teenage sledder partly paralyzed in accident on same hill that took girl's life

    Natalie Wilson, 17, crashed one day after Eirelyn Zuercher, 14, died at Hinckley Reservation in Ohio.

  • Minneapolis scraps plan to pay influencers during officers' trials

    Under the program, the city would have paid six social media influencers $2,000 each to share messages during the trials of the former police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd.

  • Annika Sorenstam’s gutsy return to the LPGA gave us all the feels

    There was much for younger generations to take in as Annika Sorenstam teed it up in competition on the LPGA for the first time since 2008.