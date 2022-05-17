2 teens face robbery charges after shot fired near Frederick

May 17—Two 15-year-olds are facing criminal charges after police say they were involved in an armed robbery outside Frederick while trying to take a girl's cellphone.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Burning Bush Drive at Trailview Court at about 3:30 p.m. Monday for a reported firearm discharge, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

Deputies found a girl and a woman who told police the shot was fired after two males approached them and one tried to take the girl's cellphone, according to the release and sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell.

As the girl and a boy struggled over the phone, one boy pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the girl, the release and Wivell said. The boy then pointed the gun in the air and fired a shot, according to Wivell, and there were no injuries. The boys fled after the shot was fired.

Sheriff's office detectives identified the boys, found them in a nearby neighborhood and took them into custody, according to the release. One boy was taken to a juvenile facility and the other was released to his parents.

The boys face criminal charges, according to the release, including: armed robbery, first-degree assault, possessing a firearm as a minor, using a firearm in a violent crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, conspiring to commit armed robbery and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Wivell said police will not release identifying information about the boys since they are minors, but he did confirm they are each 15 years old.

Later that day, at about 9 p.m., deputies responded to the same neighborhood for a report of a disturbance related to a parent of one of the boys. The parent reportedly made "threatening statements," the sheriff's office said in the release. No arrests were made.

Traffic stop results in arrests

At about 9:25 p.m. in the same area, Wivell said, police tried to stop a vehicle for an unsafe lane change.

The attempted traffic stop turned into a vehicle pursuit, ending in a "high risk stop" on U.S. 40, according to the sheriff's office release.

Deputies reportedly recovered a firearm and placed two Frederick residents into custody. FCSO has not determined whether this incident is connected to the alleged armed robbery from earlier that day.

Rydale Eugene Hall, 23, was charged with possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana and released on $1,000 bail, online court records said.

Te'vian Joshua Carmon, 20, was charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a handgun on his person, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and having a handgun in a vehicle. Online court records indicated he was being held without bail Tuesday.

Neither Hall nor Carmon had defense attorneys listed in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.

