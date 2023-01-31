2 teens facing charges in stabbing near Boston school that left 3 students injured

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a stabbing near a school in Boston on Monday that left three students injured, law enforcement officials said.

Deionte Wall, 18, of Dorchester, and a 15-year-old boy are slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Washington and Armandine streets around 2:45 p.m. found three Tech Boston Academy students suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to an area hospital for treatment.

One of the students arrested in the stabbing is said to be a fellow TechBoston student.

A fight broke out on the basketball court near the school prior to the knife attack, according to school officials.

Students who witnessed the incident will be provided with emotional and social support.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

