2 teens found murdered in South Side Chicago alley

CHICAGO - White sheets covered the bodies of two 14-year-olds brutally shot and killed, found lying in an alley, on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon. Their names were Rashad Dorsey and Dacarri Womack.

According to police scanner traffic, "caller says there's four male blacks trying to steal the neighbors vehicle out of the alley."

Sources tell FOX 32 that police received a call that four men were trying to break into a resident's vehicle. After being confronted, the men ran into the alley. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots immediately after.

"My daycare child was walking out the door when the shooting was going on. Thank God nothing happened to her," said Nancy Johnson, daycare owner.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at 89th and Cottage Grove. The crime scene was filled with more than 30 bullet casings.

There are at least three childcare businesses located in the immediate area. Now, Johnson is calling for more police patrols.

"I mean, it's three daycares over here and it seems like no protection. We're on our own, I pray. That's all we can do," Johnson said.

As detectives review surveillance footage from nearby cameras, neighbor Katerria Doty is outraged, saying senseless violence impacts us all.

Police have not confirmed if the 14-year-olds killed were a part of the group attempting to break into a neighbor's vehicle. No one is in custody at this time. Area two detetctives are investigating.