2 teens hospitalized after shooting in Sheraden

Nov. 25—Two teenage boys were injured in a shooting in Sheraden on Thanksgiving night, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officers responded at 8:40 p.m. Thursday to Sherwood Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter notification that 25 rounds had been fired. One boy had gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and leg. The second had rib and arm injuries, according to police.

Both were hospitalized in critical condition. They were taken from the scene by EMS after police applied tourniquets to both boys' injuries.

The Sheraden Library was damaged by gunfire, police said.

