2 teens hospitalized after shooting, stolen guns recovered, Ga. police say

A 14-year-old was shot in the neck and another teen was hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Milledgeville police.

Just after 1 a.m., a police sergeant heard several gunshots coming from the area of a large party near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Milledgeville.

On the way to the scene, the sergeant heard saw an Acura quickly leaving the area. The car stopped at a hospital and dropped off a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The teen was then flown to an Atlanta area hospital via helicopter, according to police.

Another officer responding to the scene of the shooting at around the same time saw a different sedan with its back passenger door leaving the scene quickly. The officer followed the car and eventually stopped it on North Columbia Street. Police found an 18-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Search warrants were secured and executed on the two involved vehicles.

Police did not identify any suspects or say whether anyone was arrested. It is unclear what led up to both shootings or if they are connected.

Detectives recovered a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a Taurus handgun, which was reported as stolen during an earlier incident.

Police are continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 478-414-4090 to speak with a detective or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.

