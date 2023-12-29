2 teens hospitalized after Tesla crash
Two teens in a Tesla were airlifted to the hospital after a crash into a home in Fort Bend County.
Two teens in a Tesla were airlifted to the hospital after a crash into a home in Fort Bend County.
From mountain lions to a pizza delivery guy foiling a robbery attempt, cameras meant to protect post-pandemic purchases provided endless entertainment this year.
The automotive industry has entered into a new era of vehicular safety, where in-car systems initially designed to keep you alive are also being marketed as quality-of-life improvements. While virtually every car on the road today offers some aspect of advanced driver assistance system, or ADAS, a choice few go above and beyond. For the first time in North America, we even have a Level 3 automated system where, in limited circumstances, the car is capable of driving itself, its manufacturer liable for any collision.
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson says the company plans to launch a competitor for the Tesla Model 3 and Y by mid-late decade with a target cost of $50,000.
From a dryer vent cleaner to a 2-in-1 mop bucket, these handy items will really cut down on housework misery.
The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is officially in the car game with the SU7 sedan.
Chinese smartphone and device maker Xiaomi is targeting Porsche and Tesla with its just unveiled SU7 EV sedan.
Family members are common sources of weight stigma. Here's how to set boundaries during the holidays.
Silicon Valley can be a place of great power and riches, but the smallest thing can bring it crashing down. From deepfaked phone calls with bankers on the line to mountains of lies that grew out of control, these once-darlings of Silicon Valley were no match for the law. Trevor Milton used his outsized personality to market an ambitious idea: disrupting freight with fleets of hydrogen electric semi trucks via his company, Nikola.
Whether you’re building credit from scratch or you have bad credit, make 2024 the year your credit score soars. Follow these 10 tips to build good credit.
On Wednesday, an appeals court paused a ban issued by the International Trade Commission on the sale of Apple Watches in the United States.
Treat your living space to a makeover for the new year with these fab furniture finds.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons put on a good show before setting infamous history.
Why resolutions are an important tradition in my home — and why other families avoid them, or find alternate ways to reflect on the new year.
These organizational gems — starting at just $10 — will get you prepped just in time for that New Year's resolution.
The WNBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from Brittney Griner's return to the court to the Aces' back-to-back titles to league expansion. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks. Save up to 30%!
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
Tesla will issue an OTA software fix for an issue that could cause the doors to unlock in a collision.