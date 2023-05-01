2 teens hurt after being shot while walking down street in Rock Hill, police say
Police are looking for the person who shot two teenagers in Rock Hill on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a shooting on Starcrest Circle at 10:12 p.m. Two 16-year-olds with gunshot wounds were waiting for police in a backyard. One teen was shot in the lower leg, while the other was shot in the arm. All injuries were non-life-threatening.
The teens told police they were walking down the street when an unknown person shot at them.
ALSO READ: Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Salisbury
Channel 9 is working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: 1 hurt after shooting at hotel in University City, paramedics say)