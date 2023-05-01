2 teens hurt after being shot while walking down street in Rock Hill, police say

Police are looking for the person who shot two teenagers in Rock Hill on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting on Starcrest Circle at 10:12 p.m. Two 16-year-olds with gunshot wounds were waiting for police in a backyard. One teen was shot in the lower leg, while the other was shot in the arm. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

The teens told police they were walking down the street when an unknown person shot at them.

