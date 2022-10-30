2 teens injured — 1 critically — in drive-by shooting in Chesapeake, police say

Two teenage boys were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Chesapeake, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Acorn Street, which is off Atlantic Avenue in the city’s South Norfolk neighborhood, around 11 p.m. Police said a news release that a gold SUV reportedly drove past the teens and shots were fired from the vehicle before it fled the scene.

Both boys were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Police are investigating the shooting. If anyone has information, they can call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through p3tips.com.