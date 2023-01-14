2 teens injured in possible drive-by shooting outside Mount Vernon grocery store

Police are investigating after two teenage girls were shot in the parking lot of a Mount Vernon grocery store late Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department were dispatched to reports of shots fired and a possible drive-by shooting in the 2600 block of East Division Street.

According to police, the incident started with a verbal altercation between two groups of people in the parking lot of a Haggen’s grocery store. An unknown suspect then shot at a vehicle with several individuals inside.

Two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, were transported to the Skagit Valley Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old was in stable condition as of Saturday morning. The 17-year-old was treated for her injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Officers’ initial investigation does not indicate that anyone involved in this incident was a customer or employee at the Haggen’s store.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the MVPD 24-hour dispatch information number, 360-428-3211, or 360-336-6271, during business hours.