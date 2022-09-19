2 teens injured in Renton shooting

Renton police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

According to police, officers received calls reporting a shooting in the 3600 block of Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the two male teenagers, aged 16 and 18, in a small parking lot above Lake Washington Boulevard. Both had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers provided aid before the teens were transported to area hospitals.

Police said the two teens were among a small group that had gathered in the parking lot. The two told cops that someone in a silver car driving on Burnett Avenue North had fired about five shots at them.

There was no description of the shooter or other identifying information about the car. Police are working to find out what motivated the shooting.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP