2 teens killed in California party bus shooting identified

·1 min read

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of two people killed after shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway have identified them as two teenagers who were celebrating a friend's 21st birthday.

Alayasia Thurston, a 19, of Oakland, and Zoey Hughes, 16, of Modesto, died after at least two shooters opened fire on the bus around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 580 as it was returning to Oakland from San Francisco. Another five women were wounded.

Thurston had a daughter who is about to turn 3 years old, a relative who did not wish to be identified told the East Bay Times.

Hughes' mother, Christina Hughes, relatives and friends held a vigil in her memory Tuesday, KCRA-TV reported.

“I did everything with Zoey,” she said through tears. “Zoey was the sweetest. Had the best heart. Her smile. When she walked into a room, you fell in love with Zoey.”

At least two shooters in another vehicle began firing at the bus, then followed it off the freeway and continued shooting at it on city streets, authorities said. About 70 rounds were fired at the party bus.

“She was a minor, 16 years old,” added Zoey’s stepfather, Thomas Augustine. “There’s no point in chasing people down, gunning them down.”

Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the coroner had identified the two victims but that it would be up to the California Highway Patrol, which is conducting the investigation, to release their names.

A CHP spokesperson did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

___

This story corrects the first name of Zoey Hughes.

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting targeting party bus in California kills 2, wounds 5

    At least two shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway early Tuesday, killing two women and wounding at least five others, authorities said. See more above.

  • FBI will investigate 2017 murder of Asian-American teenage girl in Colorado as hate crime

    No arrests have been made in the death of 17-year-old Maggie Long, more than three years after local authorities say she was purposefully set on fire.

  • High school band director keeps students playing during pandemic

    Tim Perian, the band director at Harlem High School in Illinois, is making sure his students have a place where they belong, especially this year.

  • Family remembers Modesto teen killed in Oakland party bus shooting

    Family remembers Modesto teen killed in Oakland party bus shooting

  • MLB 2021 odds: Giants’ chances of winning NL West, World Series

    With a quarter of the 2021 season done, which MLB team has the best odds of being this years World Series champions?

  • Texas hires 1st Black director of Longhorn marching band

    The University of Texas has hired the first Black director of the Longhorn marching band one month after it announced the band will be required to perform “The Eyes of Texas” school song that has drawn sharp criticism over racist elements in its past. Cliff Croomes, assistant director of bands at LSU, will take over the Longhorn Band at his alma mater starting June 1, Texas announced Wednesday. Croomes inherits an ongoing controversy over the decision to keep playing the school song.

  • Woman goes viral after revealing ‘biggest baby’ in TikTok: ‘Had a baby that was 12lbs 6oz’

    ‘Tell him to start paying bills,’ one viewer wrote

  • Mom has brilliant bathtime hack for ‘stubborn’ 3-year-old who hates baths

    This makes bathtime so much fun, you might have trouble getting your kids OUT of the bath! The post Mom has brilliant bathtime hack for ‘stubborn’ 3-year-old who hates baths appeared first on In The Know.

  • Nick Jonas Teases Jonas Brothers' New Tour! (Exclusive)

    Nick Jonas teases the surprises the Jonas Brothers have in store on their new tour, and shares an update on his on-set injury.

  • Twins legend Kirby Puckett's former Brooklyn Park home is on the market for $485K

    The home where Kirby Puckett lived during both Twins World Series titles is on the market for the first time in nearly 25 years. What to expect: It's a surprisingly modest home, considering who built it in 1986. Highlighting just how much baseball salaries have skyrocketed, Puckett made only $130,000 in 1985. He later moved to an Edina mansion. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Listed at $485,000, the 3,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gazebo and sits on 270 feet of pond shoreline. The sellers, who are baseball fans in their 60s, are including their collection of Puckett memorabilia, including a rare photo of the late slugger with a baseball on his head. Flashback: Former Twins pitcher Pat Neshek, who grew up in Brooklyn Park, saw the listing and tweeted, "I sold Kirby a box of 24 caramel hockey fundraiser bars ... at that house in 1989 ... walked right up off the street and [Puckett's wife] Tonya answered the door, got to go inside while she got money!"The intrigue: Listing agent Brandon Johnson of JP Willman Realty Twin Cities said it's believed Puckett had a secret compartment hidden near the basement wet bar that no one has been able to locate. If you want it: Johnson said offers will be accepted starting Friday and there's an open house on Saturday."I don't think it's going to last until Sunday," he said. Photo: JP Willman Realty Twin Cities More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man caught on camera attacking George Floyd memorial with an axe

    Unidentified man trashes Black Lives Matter signs and smashes shed windows

  • Is renting cheaper than owning a home? Here’s the answer in America’s 50 biggest cities

    A new report from LendingTree explores how the costs of owning a home compare for those who rent versus those who bought a home.

  • Sweet justice: Milwaukee bakery prints robbery suspect’s face on cookies, perp gets nabbed

    Sometimes solving a crime takes a bit of creativity and some sweet, sweet, knowhow. A bakery in Milwaukee that fell victim to a recent robbery, decided to take justice into its own hands, by coming up with an extremely creative way of locating the suspect.

  • $40,000 reward offered in deadly Oakland party bus shooting

    One of the two victims is a 16-year-old girl. Her family is in a state of shock, and her mom wants to know how a girl that age was even allowed on the bus, saying the company should be held responsible.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Reaping Benefits of Listening to Fed

    I think the main driver of the rally is that gold investors believe the Fed when it says it is going to hold policy accommodative.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • 35 Republicans Defy Trump and GOP Leaders to Push Capitol Riots Probe

    Alex WongOver the objections of GOP leaders, the House passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan and independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the bill.With 35 House Republicans voting for the commission, there’s a possibility Democrats in the Senate can find enough Republicans there to support the panel, but the odds are long. While the number of GOP defections is a bit of an embarrassment for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it’s probably not quite the jailbreak that Democrats needed to convince their Senate colleagues to go against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP filibuster for 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill establishing the commission won’t make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.Still, Democrats found themselves surprised at the number of GOP defections. “That’s a good showing,” Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. “It should be everyone. But given the death grip Donald Trump has on his party, I think it’s encouraging.”Debate in the House on Wednesday was mostly one-sided. More Republicans spoke in support of the commission than those who spoke against it. But the GOP arguments against the legislation were particularly divorced from reality.Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) implored Democrats to start being bipartisan and stop using “every tool as a partisan stick to beat Republicans.”“Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission,” Gohmert said, “because back then, we did not have a problem on both—either side of the aisle condemning anti-semitic remarks.”Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was unnecessary because Congress already has committees that could subpoena people and investigate Jan. 6.“Let's use the powers that we have and the powers of this body and the committees we have to seek the truth to the information wherever it may lead,” Roy said.But Democrats and some Republicans contended that an independent and high-profile commission—like the one Congress created after 9/11—was an important step toward accountability and future safety.Schiff invoked that example to justify the Jan. 6 commission. He told The Daily Beast that Congress did important work to probe 9/11 but that the commission brought “tremendous added value” because it was outside the political process and was staffed with trusted figures.“That's what we need here, so that the recommendations that come out of the commission will be broadly accepted by the public,” Schiff said.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) particularly took offense to the GOP contention that the commission ought to broaden its scope to all sorts of political violence, not just the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.“It's vital that Congress establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate January 6. Not some other date,” Hoyer said. “That does not absolve any wrongdoing anywhere, any time. But it says that this unique insurrection is a danger to our democracy. Not to Republicans and Democrats. To our democracy. To our Congress. To the people's House and the United States Senate, which was occupied."Rep. John Katko (R-NY)—the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who brokered the deal—also spoke in support of the bill, saying an independent commission was “critical for removing the politics around January 6.”“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Katko said. “We must find answers to the many questions surrounding that day.”All of this drama to create a bipartisan commission comes after four months of negotiations and a flurry of recent opposition from GOP leaders.After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to create the commission, McCarthy promptly blew it up on Tuesday.And although McConnell said later in the day on Tuesday that he was undecided, he woke up on Wednesday and himself called the proposal “slanted and unbalanced.”The only thing that had seemed to change was that former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday night calling the commission “partisan unfairness.”While McConnell and Republican allies tried to come up with reasons on Wednesday why that was the case, their rationales didn’t seem to match up with the legislation.The bill that the House passed Wednesday would create an independent commission composed of 10 people outside of government—five to be picked by Democratic leaders, and five to be picked by Republican leaders. The commission would have subpoena power, but only if the Democratic chair and GOP vice chair agreed, or absent that agreement, if a majority of the commission approved.The one item of imbalance Republicans focused on Wednesday was the composition of the staff, which also seemed to be a mostly imagined complaint. The language for hiring staff was almost identical to the bipartisan 9/11 commission, as well as a bill from January establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP cosponsors.But not long after McConnell’s speech against the legislation Wednesday, those senators who had been undecided, or even supportive, changed their tune.Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said on Tuesday that the insurrection could not be “swept under any rug,” said on Wednesday that he’d changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. “Leadership in the House says it’s not bipartisan in nature,” Rounds said, even though the bill was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson—with McCarthy’s backing.After Trump, McCarthy, and McConnell all came out in opposition to the commission, GOP leaders began explicitly laying out a key concern that’s percolated for weeks: that such a commission would damage them politically. “A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections I think is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda.”The 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, then, will now be much tougher for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes to the commission as it is structured.The Senate GOP’s widespread opposition potentially sets up something momentous: the minority’s first use of the legislative filibuster since Democrats took power in January. The symbolism in such a move is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast such a move would be in line with the GOP’s intent to filibuster voting rights legislation. “They’re just interested in blocking,” he said.Democrats on both sides of the Capitol say they will plow ahead though, even if the path to establishing the commission is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed on Wednesday to put the House’s bill to a vote, no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters that Democrats would find a lane for the review somehow—even if it meant creating a special committee in the House.That would be a far more diminished version of the commission outlined in the bill, however.Republicans have pointed to ongoing reviews of the Jan. 6 attack being conducted by congressional committees and various agencies from the federal government, saying their work would be more than sufficient in uncovering what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.But Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH), who chairs the House committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that would not be enough. “We're trying to govern the country, so we're trying to set this up,” Ryan said. “If there’s something better, be a part of it.”“If we can’t get Republican votes on this,” Ryan added, “it’s indicative of what’s to come.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • 'One of the most extreme abortion bans in the country': Critics decry unorthodox Texas abortion law

    Just a day after claiming "Texans, not gov't, should decide their best health care practices," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law what critics are calling "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country." This is one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country. We're going to fight like hell to hold Greg Abbott and Republicans accountable and to protect reproductive rights. https://t.co/CzjTc1vyAT — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 19, 2021 The "heartbeat" bill "would amount to an outright ban on abortions," writes the Texas Tribune, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — typically around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for "instances of rape or incest," reports CNN. Advocates say the law will likely force women to seek alternative methods, legal or not. Said Rep. Donna Howard (D-T.X.): "There will always be women who will pursue having abortions despite what you do here today and what you've been doing for a decade to create all these obstructions," per CNN. "No law" said Progress Texas advocacy manager Diana Gómez, "will stop abortions from happening." Again, rich women will find a way to have an abortion if they want one. They can travel to a blue state where it's still legal. These bills mainly force women without means to go through with a pregnancy they can't afford or attempt an illegal method — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 19, 2021 The bill's most notable provision, however, puts the onus of enforcement on private citizens, allowing anyone other than a government official to sue both abortion providers and anyone who "aids or abets" another person in obtaining an illegal abortion, "including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise." Said President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northrup at the time of the bill's Senate passage, "This bill essentially opens the floodgates to allow anyone who is hostile to abortion to sue doctors and clinics, consuming their resources and forcing them to shut down." The law is slated to take effect on September 1st, writes Mother Jones, though advocacy groups plan to challenge it. Texas is the latest of several states to introduce restrictive abortion legislation in 2021. So far, "none of the bills have gone into effect," per CNN. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz CheneyNetanyahu says he's 'determined to continue' Gaza airstrikes

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.