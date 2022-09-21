2 teens killed after shots fired into Michigan home

Two teenage girls were killed and three others were injured after a group of people shot into a house in southwestern Michigan.

The shooting happened late Tuesday, around 11:30 p.m., in Niles and could be related to two other homicides in the area: one from August and one from earlier in September, police said. Both of those shootings occurred within a mile of the most-recent one, according to WSBT. Police also responded to the area Sept. 13 for reports of shots fired.

Demi Galvin, 15, and Yasmeen Scott, 18, were found dead in the home and three others, two 16-year-old boys and a 25-year-old man, were taken to a hospital in South Bend, Ind. No other information about their conditions was released.

“I heard a bunch of shots, at least 40, but it happened so quickly, some overlayed others and it was impossible to count them,” one resident told WNDU. “After the police were on their way and after the police and ambulances came, someone down the block was screaming ‘It was a drive-by, it was a drive-by.’ You could tell people were hurt because of the screaming that was going on. Then all the police and ambulances came and they tied off the neighborhood.”

The Nile’s police department, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and state police are all investigating.

No arrests have been made in any of the deadly shootings.

With News Wire Services