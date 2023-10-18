2 teens seriously hurt in shooting at Charlotte QuikTrip
Two teens have been seriously injured following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Tuesday night, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the QuikTrip on Brookshire Boulevard.
MEDIC says both victims were taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.
ALSO READ: ‘Absolutely senseless’: Teen shot, killed man for looking at him wrong, police say
Police said one of the victims was a 15-year-old boy and the other was a 17-year-old boy.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: ‘Absolutely senseless’: Teen shot, killed man for looking at him wrong, police say