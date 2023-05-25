2 teens shot, 1 arrested in Lake County

Two teenagers were shot inside a Leesburg apartment complex Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

It happened in the Lake Harris Cove Apartments just before 8 p.m. Two 17-year-old boys were shot, authorities confirmed.

One teen was taken to AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares. As a result, the hospital was placed on lockdown which was lifted a few hours later, according to Tavares police.

The second teen was shot in the finger and is in custody on an outstanding warrant for grand theft auto and other charges, according to authorities.

