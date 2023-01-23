2 teens shot, 1 killed trying to buy sneakers from an online seller, police say

Two teenagers were shot, one fatally Sunday afternoon during a robbery where the teens were attempting to buy shoes from an online seller on the city’s Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

The teens, ages 17 and 18, were inside a vehicle parked in the 11900 block of South State Street around 2 p.m., trying to buy shoes from “a social media marketplace seller,” when the seller pulled a weapon and took the victims’ money before shooting the teens, police said in a news release.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died from his injuries, police said. The teen’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The older teen was struck in the right elbow and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, authorities said. The gunman fled the scene and no arrests had been made Sunday evening.

In sales from online forums such as Facebook Marketplace, law enforcement generally advises the public to make the trades in public areas, such as parking lots at police stations.