2 teens shot to death in west Fort Worth neighborhood; no arrests reported in homicides

Two teens died Wednesday night after being shot in a double homicide in west Fort Worth, police said Thursday.

A third person also was injured in the shooting, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Panay Way.

Police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting, and the names of the victims have not been released by authorities as of Thursday morning.

When they arrived, patrol officers found a juvenile male victim with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also learned that two other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to area medical facilities for treatment. The 17-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The third victim was treated for his injuries and released from a local hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating and interviewing several witnesses. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.