2 teens shot during argument over social media post, Athens police say
A fight over a social media post landed two teens in the hospital.
Athens-Clarke police said a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were shot Tuesday afternoon near East Carver Drive and Cone Drive.
Investigators said a social media post led to the shooting. Police said the two teens were riding in a car and spotted the person they thought was responsible for the post.
The teens and the person got into an argument. The fight ended in gunfire with the 16-year-old hit in the back and the 17-year-old hit in the leg.
Athens-Clarke detectives are still investigating the shooting. They are asking the public for help in identifying people involved.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Johnson at 762- 400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.
