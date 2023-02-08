2 teens shot, injured near American Tobacco Trail, Durham police say

Two teens were shot near the American Tobacco Trail Wednesday afternoon, with one taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” the Durham Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of two schools, but did not happen on a school campus and there is no “active shooter,” according to the police department’s social media.

The teens, both male, were taken to the hospital. The second teen does not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not identified a shooter.

Nearby Hillside High and W.G. Pearson Magnet Elementary schools have been placed on “secure status,” which means students can move within the school building, but people can’t enter or exit, police said at 2:26 p.m. The department previously said the schools were locked down.

The shooting did not occur on campus, police said.

The shooting happened between Fayetteville Street and Riddle Road, police tweeted shortly after 1:20 p.m. The public is being asked to avoid the area during the investigation while Riddle Road is closed from Fayetteville STreet to Alfred Street.

An active investigation is underway, police said.