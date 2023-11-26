2 teens shot after Ohio Christmas tree lighting celebration

Two teens were shot after an Ohio community’s Christmas tree lighting Saturday night.

The shooting happened about an hour after Public Square’s tree lighting in Cleveland, WEWS reported.

Police officers were on foot patrol when they found a group of teens fighting. They then found two teen boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old, is in critical condition, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

The other teen, a 13-year-old, suffered minor injuries.

Police confirmed to Cleveland news outlets that a suspect has been arrested.

City officials released statements following the incident, saying that the celebration of the season in Public Square was “marred” by the shooting.

“There are too many guns in our community and too little respect for life or authority. Our organization is committed to addressing both. There is absolutely no place for violence in Downtown Cleveland. Everyone should feel safe and be safe in Downtown Cleveland. The level of communication and interaction between CDP with Downtown stakeholders is at an all-time high. We will continue to work with our partners to enhance safety,” Downtown Cleveland, Inc. President and CEO Michael Deemer said in part.

Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin said the crime impacted “what otherwise was a beautiful evening.”

“I’m deeply saddened by this but we will continue to be vigilant and hold those involved in this crime accountable. This does not define Cleveland,” Griffin said in a statement.