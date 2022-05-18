2 teens shot outside South Fulton Taco Bell, police say
Police in the City of South Fulton are investigating a double shooting overnight that left a pair of teenagers hospitalized.
Officers say they were called to a Taco Bell location in the 900 block of Camp Fulton Way early Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say they found two 16-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police say the teens were involved in a dispute with other people at the fast food restaurant.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘It’s not the Ritz-Carlton:’ Cobb jail officials defend conditions rapper Young Thug being held in
First day of $30M fraud trial against reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley wraps up
Man accused of in death of Tara Grinstead reveals gruesome details of her murder
Detectives are still on the scene investigating the shooting.
No arrests have been made, and police have not released any details on possible suspects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: