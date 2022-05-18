2 teens shot outside South Fulton Taco Bell, police say

Police in the City of South Fulton are investigating a double shooting overnight that left a pair of teenagers hospitalized.

Officers say they were called to a Taco Bell location in the 900 block of Camp Fulton Way early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say they found two 16-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the teens were involved in a dispute with other people at the fast food restaurant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives are still on the scene investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any details on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: