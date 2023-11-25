2 teens shot overnight in Mercer County have potentially life-threatening injuries, police say

Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Mercer County.

The Sharon Police Department says it responded to Cedar Avenue near Prindle Street just after 1 a.m., finding two 16-year-old gunshot victims.

Officers rendered aid to the teens until EMS arrived and took them to a hospital. Sharon police said the teens have potentially life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police by calling 724-983-3210 or the Mercer County 911 Center by calling 724-662-6110.

