2 teens shot Thursday in Odessa

Jul. 28—Odessa police are seeking information following the shooting of two teens.

OPD officers were dispatched to calls of shots fired at 6:31 p.m. Thursday in the area of Ector Junior High. As officers arrived on the scene, one unit observed a gray Chrysler 300 driving at a high rate of speed and began following it. That vehicle drove to the south parking lot of Medical Center Hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Elgin Minjarez, suffered one gunshot wound and is being treated at MCH. A second vehicle, a silver Malibu, drove to the north side of the ER with a second gunshot victim. That victim was a 16-year-old male who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined that the shooting occurred in the area of Dwayne and Milton. About 30 shell casings were discovered on scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

This shooting comes about a month after a shootout June 29 that left one Odessa teenager dead.

Odessa police learned of a gunshot victim at the Carriage House apartments on North Dixie around 9:30 p.m. June 29 and while enroute, they learned victims were being taken to the hospital by a privately-owned vehicle.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a GMC Sierra with bullet defects. They also found blood inside and outside of it along with several spent cartridge casings, the report stated.

The officers learned a 16-year-old sitting in the right rear of the truck had died of his injuries. The surviving teens told officers they went to the apartment complex to sell a gun to someone who goes by "gocraazyjdot" on social media, the report stated.

Video footage from that night shows Kannin Shorter, 18, going up to the front passenger door, pulling a firearm from his waistband and firing into the truck, the report stated. It also shows a 16-year-old boy who uses the name "K-So" and Jayven Landerth, 18, going to the rear right of the vehicle and opening the door.

According to the report, "K-So" fired into the right rear open door of the truck.

Of the three suspects, Landerth was struck by gunfire and he was taken to Medical Center Hospital, the report stated.

Detectives have determined he used the name "Jdot" on social media and with friends and family, the report stated. Landerth told detectives he was the one who wanted to buy the gun and he was with Shorter and "K-So" that night.

An autopsy showed the direction of the bullet that killed the victim was consistent with the direction "K-So" fired from, the report stated.

Landerth was arrested on suspicion of murder capital robbery and booked into the Ector County jail. He's being held on a $500,000 surety bond.

"K-So" was arrested July 12 on suspicion of capital murder. He remains in custody at the Ector County Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities are still hunting for Shorter.