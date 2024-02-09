2 teens shot by unknown suspect after using slingshot on cars in Mesa; teens hospitalized

Two teenagers were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries on Wednesday evening after an unknown man shot them at least once in a Mesa neighborhood

Sgt. Calbert Gillett, a spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, said deputies received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a shooting occurred near Main Street and Ellsworth Road in Mesa. Gillett said the two teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, were using a slingshot to fire large BBs at cars when a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta pulled up and began arguing with them.

Gillett said the man eventually fired at least one round at the teens, grazing the stomach of one and penetrating the hip of the other before fleeing the scene. Gillett said the teens were being treated for non life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

