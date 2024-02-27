2 teens stabbed during fight in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Two teens were stabbed Monday afternoon in Chicago Heights, according to police.

The teens, 13 and 14 years old, were stabbed during a fight around 3:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hanover.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Medical Center in unknown condition. The 13-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.

The Chicago Heights Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services are still investigating.

