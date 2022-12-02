2 teens steal $20,000 in key fobs to break-in Infiniti’s, police say

Two teens stole car burglary equipment, to break into Infiniti’s.

On Nov. 22 at approximately 4 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a burglary to a business on Summer Avenue.

Two men, Demario Smith, and Emmanuel Willey walked into the business and asked an employee about getting key fobs for Infiniti’s.

The employee denied the request, and the two men left the store.

Smith and Willey went to the back of the business, broke into the employee’s work van, and stole two key programming machines, a Smart Pro key programmer, and an Auto Pro Pad key.

The value of the stolen items was approximately $20,000.

The two fled the scene in a black Infiniti

Later on Nov. 30, MPD responded to two separate Infiniti car break-ins.

During one of the break-ins, the alarm to the Infiniti was going off.

MPD approached the vehicle and saw Wiley run from the police, and flee into the Kroger on Summer Avenue.

Wiley was arrested after a brief footchase.

During the search, Wiley had a backpack on him that contained programmer plugs, nine key fobs, 4 USB cables, and a stolen Glock handgun.

Wiley confessed to police that he was attempting to break into cars, and Smith was positively identified in a six-person lineup.

Demario Smith was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Emmanuel Willey was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Both have a scheduled court date on Dec. 2.

