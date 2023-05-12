2 teens in stolen car killed in crash after high-speed chase, SC officials say

Two teenagers died after the stolen car they were in ran off the road following a high-speed chase, South Carolina officials said.

Greenville police said they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle they spotted just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. When the car didn’t stop, police began a chase.

As police attempted to stop the car, it began driving at a high speed, police said in a news release. Officers lost sight of the car, ending the chase.

The vehicle then crashed not long after, police said.

The county coroner said the car struck a cement pillar, three telephone poles and a chain-link fence and was cut in half, WYFF reported.

Dekiyas Antione Workman Jr., 16, died at the scene of the wreck, and Jaedan Demone Pitts-Johnson, 14, died later at the hospital, according to a news release from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Two other people were taken to the hospital.

Police said the wreck remains under investigation.

