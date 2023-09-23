2 teens suspected of vandalizing Bullhead City Middle School

Two boys are suspected of vandalizing Bullhead City Middle School on Sept. 15, according to Bullhead City police.

Officers responded to an alarm call at Bullhead City Middle School on Sept. 15. About 7:50 p.m., two boys unlawfully entered the school, vandalized property, and discharged a fire extinguisher in the cafeteria, triggering the fire alarm, according to a news release from the Bullhead City police.

Police said the boys captured on school surveillance footage were the same individuals who smashed a car window, gained access, and took the car for a "joy ride" on Baseline Road the same night.

The crime was recorded for a social media trend involving car theft. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle at Rotary Park the following day, police said.

After further investigation and tips, detectives identified the two boys' ages as 14 and 15 and found out that neither of the boys attended Bullhead City Middle School, the police news release said.

On Thursday, detectives and school resource officers executed a search warrant at one of the boys' residences at Baseline Road and Yale Drive. They confiscated evidence related to the crime from the house, police said.

Both boys were later contacted and interviewed by police, and charges of burglary, criminal damage and vehicle theft were sent to the Mohave County Attorney's Office, according to the police news release.

