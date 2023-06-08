2 teens wanted in Kitsap County armed robbery spree

Two of three teens are on the run Thursday morning after they robbed four businesses and attacked a gas station clerk, according to Kitsap County deputies.

The robberies happened between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say the teens had a gun and demanded money from clerks at C&C Super Save convenience store in Navy Yard City, Rob’s Quick Shop off 15th Street in Bremerton, Sheridan Mini Mart, and a 76 Gas Station in central Kitsap County.

The gas station is where deputies say the teens attacked the clerk before robbing them and running away.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., a deputy saw two teens pull up to a 7-Eleven. When deputies tried to talk to them, they ran.

Deputies arrested a 32-year-old woman who they say was driving the teens around in a black SUV. She’s now in the Kitsap County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery. Her bail was set at $500,000.

There was a 14-year-old boy in the SUV. He was taken to the Kitsap County Juvenile Center.

Anyone with information about any of these robberies is asked to contact Detective Andrew Conway at kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov or Det. Corporal Derek Ejde at Derek.Ejde@ci.bremerton.wa.us.