2 teens wounded in ‘not random’ shooting on I-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what police believe is not a random shooting, two teenagers were shot inside a car as it traveled along I-84 shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

The teens, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital immediately after being shot, police said. The two wounded teens were with other young people when somebody from another car opened fire as they traveled east on the interstate, investigators told KOIN 6 News.

The teens are expected to recover. The case remains open and under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.