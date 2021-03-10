2 Tennessee college students charged with stealing $114,000 from student groups

Minyvonne Burke
·2 min read

Two Middle Tennessee State University students were arrested and charged with stealing more than $114,000 from student organizations, according to authorities.

The students, Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman, were charged with one count each of theft over $60,000, two counts each of criminal simulation, and numerous counts of forgery. Gure was also charged with one count of theft over $10,000.

Authorities allege that Gure and Osman, both 22, stole student activity fee payments while they were the heads of the school's Somali Student Association and Muslim Student Association, according to a news release by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The agency said it began assisting the state's Comptroller's Office with the investigation in November 2020 after theft allegations involving two student organizations at the school.

"During the investigation, authorities developed information indicating two leaders of the student groups were responsible for fraudulently obtaining more than $114,000 in Student Activity Fee payments from the university over a three-year period," the release states.

The public university in Murfreesboro said the allegations were "disappointing" and will be "forcefully addressed."

"I want to thank our administrators and auditors who reported their suspicions to the State Comptroller for review. If proven to be true, we will pursue every appropriate legal and campus judicial action to hold those accountable and recoup the funds," a school spokesperson said.

"Furthermore, we have begun corrective actions. We are reviewing how the Student Activity Fee Committee considers funding requests. The committee, which is comprised of six students, two faculty members and an administrator who serves as its coordinator, will take additional steps to ensure future monies are used properly and to confirm the activities fulfill their stated purposes."

The school said Gure and Osman are still enrolled in the university. They are being held at the Rutherford County Jail. Gure’s bond was set at $60,000, and Osmon’s was set at $50,000. It's not clear if they have obtained attorneys.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Feb. budget deficit hits record $311 billion as COVID-19 costs, revenues rise

    The U.S. government posted a budget deficit of $311 billion in February, a record high for the month and up $76 billion from the same month last year, as outlays to fight the coronavirus pandemic remained high, the Treasury said on Wednesday. Receipts for February rose 32% from the year-earlier period to $248 billion, a phenomenon due largely to a $45 billion reduction in tax refunds issued during the month because the 2021 tax filing season started about two weeks later than in 2020. For the first five months of the 2021 fiscal year, the deficit rose 68% to a record $1.047 trillion for the period, beating the previous record deficit of $652 billion in October-February of fiscal 2010.

  • Texas bank robber borrowed getaway car from BMW dealership. Now he’s going to prison.

    The robber returned to the dealership and tried to buy a car with money he stole from a Wolfforth bank, authorities said.

  • SC Supreme Court says governor had authority to suspend Columbia councilman in 2017

    Then-Councilman Moe Baddourah had sued Gov. Henry McMaster four years ago when the governor suspended him following a domestic violence charge.

  • B. Scott becomes BET's first trans nonbinary host, executive producer

    Scott will host the official aftershow for Lena Waithe’s “Twenties,” BET’s hit series steeped in queer Black narratives.

  • More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

  • Wisconsin judge delays trial for teen accused of killing protesters to November

    The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with the fatal shooting of two men in Wisconsin last summer during protests against police brutality, will start on Nov. 1, a judge ruled on Wednesday, giving lawyers on both sides more time to prepare. The 18-year-old is charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the Aug. 25 killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha, and the wounding of a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

  • Congress passes $1.9T Covid relief bill, with $1,400 checks, in major win for Biden

    The measure will also extend jobless benefits and increase funding for vaccine distribution and schools.

  • Police are on the hunt for 'armed and dangerous' New Jersey man after 4 bodies were found at New Mexico airport

    Sean Lannon is wanted for questioning in connection with the four bodies - including that of his ex-wife - and a homicide in NJ, officials said.

  • California Blurs the Line between Gift and Graft

    Imagine that you run a large company and the governor of the nation’s largest state asks you to donate to a cause he cares about. Seems like a shakedown, right? Nope, perfectly legal in California. It’s called a “behested payment,” if it’s done at the behest of a public official. And you just have to disclose it if the donation exceeds $5,000. As opposed to political donations, there are no caps on behested payments. While these behested payments are technically legal, corruption charges and prison sentences have resulted from their abuse. As CalMatters recently reminded us, an undercover FBI agent bribed then–state senator Ron Calderon to advance legislation in part by paying $25,000 to a nonprofit run by his brother, former assemblyman Tom Calderon. Both brothers wound up in prison. Recently, former Maywood mayor Ramon Medina was charged in a criminal complaint alleging widespread corruption, including one charge of failure to report behested payments. And some behested payments are definitely unseemly even if they don’t break the law. For example, Qatar donated $5 million to a nonprofit Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti referenced often last year called the “Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles.” The fund also received a gift of $1 million from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles. As an ethics professor asked at the time, “Why are countries making such big donations?” Five-million dollars might sound like a lot. Until you get to Governor Gavin Newsom. In 2019, before he had god-like emergency powers to bestow no-bid contracts worth billions in total, he reported only $12 million in behested payments. In 2020, individuals and organizations reported $226 million in payments at Newsom’s behest. Facebook donated $25 million in gift cards to skilled-nursing-facility workers. Which sounds great, and we should appreciate Facebook for doing this. But it wasn’t done out of the goodness of its heart. If Facebook wanted to just donate the money as a charitable donation, it could have done so. But it was done at Newsom’s request. With Facebook located in California and under intense government scrutiny, it’s worthwhile to note that the donation was reported as a behested payment. As if that were not concerning enough, Reason magazine and CapRadio conducted an analysis that tied no-bid contracts to some of the biggest donors of political contributions and behested payments. Blue Shield of California and Kaiser reported behested payments of $45 million. The governor’s office recently awarded the two companies no-bid contracts for vaccine distribution. And Blue Shield’s CEO was co-chair of CA’s task force on COVID-19 testing. Verily Life Sciences (formerly Google Life Sciences; Google donated $7 million towards online advertising to the governor’s office) has cost California $62.5 million for operating COVID-19 testing sites, until California ended its partnership after facing criticism from public-health experts. UnitedHealth has donated $220,000 in 2018–19 to political committees controlled by Governor Newsom. During the pandemic, Governor Newsom’s office has awarded $492 million in contracts to UnitedHealth subsidiaries in no-bid and expedited bidding situations. At least these companies were in the health-care space. But Bloom Energy is a company specializing in high-tech fuel cells. It donated $85,000 in 2018–20 and received a $2 million no-bid contract to refurbish ventilators. The president of BYD, an electric-vehicle manufacturer, donated $40,000 from 2018–19 to Newsom, and BYD received a $996 million no-bid contract for masks in 2020, which was later extended by $316 million. The former general counsel to the California Fair Political Practices Commission (a registered Democrat) said that “the governor has a tin ear in terms of receiving huge campaign contributions and providing sole-source contracts for corporations that were giving him these contributions.” “Tin ear” is one way of saying it. What would you call it?

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Global stocks rally as yields step back

    A gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest one-day percentage climb in a week on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to stronger-than-expected inflation. With eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week, U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week.

  • Oprah Winfrey: Skin colour remark 'not Queen nor Duke'

    Prince Harry said they were not the ones behind comments on "how dark" their baby would be, says TV host.

  • Alaska becomes first US state to offer Covid vaccine to anyone over 16

    Alaska is one of the leading state in the US in its vaccine drive

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson hits back at EU and insists 'we have not blocked vaccines'

    PM’s dream of Northern Ireland tunnel moves closer Boris Johnson: Transport overhaul will boost our recovery EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit Coronavirus latest news: Germany still not making Oxford vaccine available to over-65s Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has directly challenged comments made by European Council chief Charles Michel, suggesting the UK had imposed an "outright ban" on Covid vaccine exports. The Prime Minister used his PMQs appearance to "correct" the claim made yesterday, saying: "We have not blocked a single export of a single Covid- 19 vaccine, or vaccine components. "This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism of all forms." Downing Street is seeking an apology and retraction of the claims, but so far Mr Michel has refused to oblige, instead insisting there are "different ways of imposing bans or restrictions". Nicole Mannion, deputy ambassador of the EU to the UK, was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office this morning. It came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, wrote directly to Mr Michel over the “completely false” claims, asking him to set the “record straight". A senior Government official told the Telegraph: "The move was born out of frustration that, despite repeated corrections, this incorrect statement kept being repeated across the Commission. "We want to work closely with our European friends to beat the virus - but that we will only be effective if we work together. The public correction reflected the strength of views at the top of Government". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Protests, roadblocks persist in Lebanon despite president's call

    Demonstrators kept blocking roadways across Lebanon on Tuesday in protest over the country's financial meltdown and political deadlock, despite a call by President Michel Aoun for security forces to clear the obstructions. Army chief General Joseph Aoun said on Monday the right to peaceful protest would be protected barring damage to public or private property but warned that troops should not get sucked into politics. Lebanon's financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, locked people out of their bank deposits and raised the risk of widespread hunger.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar explains why he wasn't close with Dustin Diamond

    "I would reach out to him if he needed me, but over the years we kind of just drifted apart," Gosselaar said.

  • The US Navy put stealth destroyer Zumwalt to the test by sailing it into a very rough storm with waves as high as 20 feet

    The Zumwalt's captain previously said the warship handles well in rough seas. This latest test confirmed it.

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.