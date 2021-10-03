2 Texans charged in Cass County shooting that left 2 people hospitalized over weekend

Two Texans have been charged in a weekend shooting that left two people injured on a Cass County highway, officials said.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting along a section of northbound Interstate 49, near East 307th Street and just south of Harrisonville, Maj. Kevin Tieman, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office, said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

At the scene, deputies found two people in a vehicle who had been shot, Tieman said. The vehicle they were in had numerous bullet holes through its side.

The victims, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, authorities said. Both victims were from Carthage.

At the scene, deputies were told that a second car involved in the shooting kept driving north on the interstate, Tieman said.

Members of the sheriff’s office then located the second vehicle as its driver was headed north on the interstate, away from Harrisonville, according to the release. Deputies used a Grappler device to stop the suspect vehicle.

Two people in the vehicle were taken into custody, Tieman said. Those suspects, Kawnn M. Parrish and Colleen Riley — both from Grand Prairie, Texas — remained in the Cass County jail as of Sunday afternoon.

Parrish, 29, and Riley, 28, were charged Saturday with unlawful use of weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault and accessory armed criminal action, according to the release.

A juvenile who was in the vehicle with the suspects was released to the custody of the Division of Family Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

By early Sunday afternoon, one of the victims had been released from the hospital, Tieman said.