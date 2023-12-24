2 Texas men lead Forsyth County deputies on chase in stolen car

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said two people from Houston were arrested after they were arrested driving a stolen car on Wednesday.

Sandy Springs police alerted Forsyth that a car with a stolen tag had entered the county, so a deputy found the car at a local apartment complex and attempted to pull it over.

Instead, the car decided to speed away from deputies, leading them on a brief chase.

Then, a second deputy joined and used a P.I.T. maneuver on one of the cars, making it undriveable.

After that, the two men abandoned the car and ran away.

The driver, 40-year-old Brandon Davis of Houston, TX, was arrested immediately, deputies said.

Another person who was a passenger, jumped over a wall and fell 15 feet into a retention pond, according to deputies. He injured his leg and foot.

He then gave them a fake ID, deputies said.

He was eventually identified as 24-year-old Wallace Thomas from Houston.

Another suspect was able to get away on foot, deputies said.

While deputies searched the stolen car, they found a chain, a large yellow crowbar, two tow hooks used by tow truck drivers and a 12000-pound alloy steel winch hook. All of these are typically used to burglarize ATMs, deputies said.

A background check determined both had been arrested and convicted multiple times for burglaries of businesses in other states. Thomas had several extradition warrants out of Texas and Missouri, and one of them was for stealing an ATM.

Davis was charged with criminal trespass damage to property, affixing tag to conceal or misrepresent, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, theft by receiving, loitering and prowling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of tools for the commission of a felony.

Thomas was charged with loitering and prowling, obstruction, false name and date of birth, identity fraud, possession of tools for the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both are being held without bond.

