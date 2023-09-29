2 Texas suburbs in top 10 most envied in America list — others want their lifestyles

Two suburbs in Texas made the list of most envied lifestyles in the country: Sugar Land, with its strong economy and proximity to Houston, and Alamo Heights, for a high median household income and good schools.

Moving Feedback ran an online panel survey of 3,000 adults in the U.S. to find out which suburbs across America have the most appeal. They then ranked the 175 suburbs with the most envied lifestyles across the country.

Aside from the two Texas cities that made the top 10 suburban lifestyles, another made the top 20.

Sugar Land, No. 6 most envied suburd in America

Sugar Land was ranked sixth for its strong economy and multinational corporations that provide high-paying jobs for residents. It also offers a range of upscale residential neighborhoods, excellent schools and well-maintained public amenities. And its proximity to Houston allows for easy access to culture, entertainment and professional opportunities.

Alamo Heights, No. 8 most envied suburd in America

The eighth most envied suburb, Alamo Heights is “an aspirational place to live” with its high median household income, upscale residential areas and access to excellent schools. Its closeness to San Antonio provides residents with various amenities and cultural opportunities, making it an attractive choice for affluent families.

Ranking of Texas suburbs

Plano, #13

Highland Park, #101

Southlake, #113

River Oaks, #133

West Lake Hills, #137

Rollingwood, #150