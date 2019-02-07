2 Things C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Management Wants Investors to Know

Buoyed by a positive fourth-quarter 2018 earnings report issued on Jan. 29, stock in third-party logistics (3PL) provider C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) has appreciated 7.5% so far in 2019. Below, let's review two comments made by executives during the company's recent earnings conference call, the first relating to top-line strategy, and the second about margin improvement. Taken together, the comments shed light on management's outlook and business approach as we settle into the first quarter of 2019.

1. It's working toward an optimal business mix

A strength of our business model is the ability to rebalance our portfolio between contractual and spot-market freight as market conditions change ... Over an extended freight cycle, we continue to believe that honoring our commitments on contractual freight while also securing spot-market capacity is the best way to serve our network of customers and carriers, grow our business, and create value for shareholders. -- CEO John Wiehoff

C.H. Robinson tends to maintain a revenue mix of 60% contracted-rate business, and 40% spot business (i.e., quoted at real-time market pricing). When capacity in the truckload market began to tighten in 2017, C.H. Robinson initially saw dampened earnings: Costs were rising, yet the majority of its truckload logistics pricing was locked in at contractual rates. By the end of 2017, the company's contracted-to-spot-rate revenue relationship had reached a 50/50 split.

During 2018, the organization was able to adjust long-term pricing upon contract renewals, while quoting at spot rates for noncontractual business. This led to favorable spreads between transportation revenue and costs (excluding the effects of fuel).

For example, during the fourth quarter, in C.H. Robinson's largest segment, North American Surface Transportation (NAST), the average truckload rate per mile charged to customers rose 1.5%, while accompanying costs dipped by 1%.

C.H. Robinson's business mix has normalized to a 65/35 ratio between contracted and spot business at present. As Wiehoff indicates above, the company believes that maintaining predominantly contracted business remains the best economic posture for the company over the longer term, despite cycles that may reward 3PL companies with a greater emphasis on spot pricing.

However, Wiehoff did mention during the call that increased volatility in the truckload market could push C.H. Robinson to shift to a spot-pricing bias. In other words, the company is prepared to react to rapid changes in demand (either higher or lower). C.H. Robinson tends to sign contractual commitments with customers over one-year periods, and thus has the flexibility to adjust pricing strategies -- if not overnight, then in a reasonably timely fashion.

2. It's wringing better performance from smaller business segments