2 Thurston County pot shops robbed Monday night

Two pot shops were robbed Monday night in Thurston County, the first in Tumwater, followed by a second robbery in Lacey.

A total of five suspects were involved and all are still at large, according to police.

About 8 p.m., two men, one of whom had a gun, entered Bud Commander in the 800 block of Trosper Road Southwest in Tumwater and stole cash and product before fleeing to a nearby vehicle, Lt. Jen Kolb said.

Police do not have good descriptions of the men because they were wearing masks, gloves and heavy clothing, she said.

Three hours later, three suspects robbed at gunpoint Forbidden Cannabis in Lacey in the 6300 block of Martin Way East.

They ordered two employees to get down on the ground, then stole cash and product, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said. The three suspects, all of whom were wearing black clothes and masks, were last seen headed west, she said.

A business called Bud Barn on Martin Way also was robbed in December.

Because of recent pot shop robberies, Lt. Kolb said she asked two detectives to visit Bud Commander and 420 Capitol in Tumwater last week, alerting them to the trend.

Anyone with information about the Monday robberies is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200, or Lacey police at 360-459-4333, or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.