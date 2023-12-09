2 tickets hit Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, Dec. 8

Two California winners struck Friday night's $394 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 8, drawing were: 21, 26, 53, 66 and 70, with the gold Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 3X.

The cash option totaled $188.6 million.

Who won playing Mega Millions?

Two California buyers won the jackpot Friday night, matching all six numbers chosen in the drawing.

No one won the $1 million prize, where all five white balls have to be chosen during the drawing.

For the $10,000 prize, 12 tickets won.

Some Delawareans still get to take home a prize, too. The highest prize from Delaware was $500, where three people won after getting four white ball numbers right during the drawing, according to the state lottery website.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing takes place Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 11 p.m. The jackpot will be reset to $20 million ($9.6 million cash).

The drawings are held two times a week at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

How to play Mega Millions

For those looking to try their hand at the jackpot, here is how to play.

The Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play, and players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five numbers for the white balls, which go from 1-70, and one number for the gold Mega Ball, which ranges from 1-25. Players can also do an easy or quick pick.

The starting jackpot, which is based on sales, is announced before each drawing.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Who won the Mega Millions jackpot? Winning numbers for Dec. 8 drawing