2 toddlers found dead in Mitchell home, woman arrested on murder charges

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on two counts of murder after two toddlers were found dead in a Mitchell home.

Brittany Medina, 33, was being held at Lawrence County Jail without bond Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Mitchell Police Department requested detectives from the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post assist in an investigation into the deaths of a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl at the home in the 1200 block of Brook Street, according to an ISP news release.

Mitchell is about 10 miles south of Bedford.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office took the children's bodies from Mitchell to Bedford. ISP said autopsies had been scheduled.

Further details about the crimes were not yet available.

ISP did not immediately respond to a voicemail message. According to the Lawrence County prosecutor’s office, Medina’s charges are preliminary and no probable cause affidavit was available Wednesday afternoon.

ISP said the case remains under investigation.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 2 toddlers found dead in Brook Street home in Mitchell; woman arrested