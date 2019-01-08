2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Pay a Dividend

Artificial intelligence (AI) couldn't save the tech sector from taking a hit in 2018. Popular AI stocks such as NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) struggled, but investors shouldn't forget that AI is an emerging opportunity. AI-related revenue is predicted to jump from an estimated $7.35 billion in 2018 to nearly $90 billion in 2025 thanks to the growth of self-driving cars, smart devices, and other verticals.

AI stocks that pay a dividend will reward investors with regular payouts while investors wait for the AI opportunity to gain traction. Intel and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are two dividend-paying AI stocks that investors might want to consider.

Intel's big chip opportunity

Intel's forward dividend yield of nearly 2.60%, a conservative payout ratio of 36%, and a long dividend payment history make it one of the best dividend stocks in the tech sector. The company has been paying a regular dividend for more than 25 years, and it has consistently increased year after year.

Looking ahead, Intel's foray into AI should act as a catalyst for dividend growth. The company sold $1 billion worth of AI chips last year, and is confident of generating $10 billion in AI chip sales by 2022. That shouldn't be a big deal for Chipzilla, as it pegs its AI-related total available market (TAM) in 2022 at $200 billion.

So Intel needs to corner just 5% of the TAM to realize its ambition. That doesn't look like a big deal, given its strategy of going after lucrative AI-centric markets such as data centers and self-driving cars.

For instance, Intel has made solid advances in the self-driving car space since the Mobileye acquisition. The company is already supplying chips to Alphabet's self-driving subsidiary, Waymo, which is great news as Waymo has begun commercializing its autonomous ride-sharing service in the U.S. What's more, Intel plans to launch a commercial self-driving taxi service in Israel this year, in association with Volkswagen.

Intel will retrofit its self-driving solutions into existing Volkswagen cars to deliver Level 4 or 5 autonomy. Success on this front would encourage Intel to equip carmakers across the globe with its self-driving solutions, so they can attack lucrative markets such as self-driving taxis. That's a big AI-driven opportunity for Intel, as the demand for autonomous taxis is expected to go through the roof.

TechNavio predicts that the global self-driving taxi market will clock a compound annual growth rate of 167% through 2022, paving the way for Intel to sell more autonomous-driving chips and solutions.

An additional $10 billion in AI-related chip revenue by 2022 would increase Intel's top line by a percentage in the mid-teens, given its trailing-12-month revenue of $69 billion. That would eventually help the company boost its bottom line and increase its dividend.

In the end, Intel is a solid bet for investors looking for a mix of AI-driven growth, dividend, and value -- it trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.

Microsoft's cloud play

Microsoft is looking to make AI more accessible through cloud computing. That's a smart thing to do, as AI in the cloud is expected to grow at an annual pace of 50% through 2025, rising from a 1% share of the global cloud computing space (as per the Asia Cloud Computing Association) to 10%.