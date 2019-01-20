2 Top Cobalt Stocks for 2019

After soaring past $83,500 per metric ton (MT) in March 2018, cobalt prices began this year at $55,000 per MT. That's a big drop, but it still leaves cobalt as one of the most expensive metals on the market, and it could remain that way for the foreseeable future. Cobalt is an important component of lithium-ion battery chemistries used in on-the-move applications, such as electric vehicles, but the metal has limited production sources.

While the Northern Hemisphere contains 68% of the planet's land mass and most of its advanced economies, it's home to just 17% of the planet's cobalt production. Fifty-eight percent of the world's output comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which isn't exactly known for stability or a robust regulatory environment. The supply insecurity has forced some lithium-ion battery manufacturers to search for alternative materials and chemistries, but cobalt is likely to remain an important material for the 21st century in niche applications regardless.

Given the concentrated production profile, there aren't many great investment opportunities for individual investors. Nonetheless, my picks for the top two cobalt stocks to look at for 2019 are mining giant Glencore (NASDAQOTH: GLCNF) and precious metals streamer Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM).

The world's largest cobalt producer

Glencore is the world's largest miner of cobalt, responsible for some 25% of the planet's total output in 2017 -- and that was before it embarked on expansion plans that would triple production in the three-year period ending 2019. As a $53 billion company, it has the financial heft required to operate in the cobalt-rich, high-risk region of Katanga, Democratic Republic of Congo. That's come in handy recently.

The company's most recent guidance called for hitting the mark of 39,000 MT of cobalt output in 2018, but a revised estimate of just 57,000 MT in 2019. That included a sharp reduction of 8,000 MT due to delays ramping production at its expanded facility in Katanga that produces both copper and cobalt.

More worrisome, Glencore had to halt cobalt exports after finding uranium in the finished cobalt hydroxide product produced from a part of the Katanga facility. That's not as unusual as it sounds, as many metals are found together (gold and silver, gold and lead, copper and cobalt, nickel and cobalt, and the like), but it's an unacceptable impurity for battery customers. Separately, a Chinese battery customer has stopped purchasing cobalt from the miner after market prices dropped below those outlined in the three-year supply agreement.

Growing pains aside, Glencore thinks it can address the uranium impurity by adding an additional processing unit at Katanga and believes it can work out its contract issue. It expects to ramp cobalt production to 68,000 MT by 2021, representing 74% growth from 2018 levels. If it hits the mark, and selling prices average a conservative $40,000 MT in a few years, then cobalt production would generate $2.7 billion in annual revenue. That would cement its place as the undisputed leader of the global cobalt market.

