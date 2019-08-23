2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now

Leading entertainment providers have historically brought excellent returns for investors. As the economy grows and incomes rise over time, consumers tend to spend more on entertainment. This means that investors can rely on top media companies to sustain themselves in those inevitable periods of economic weakness and continue growing when the economy recovers.

Whether you're looking for growth or a value stock that could rebound, Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) and Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCB) (NASDAQ: DISCK) are solid choices to consider in the entertainment business.

Concert spending is on the rise

The music industry is currently doing very well. Streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify Technology provide growing revenue streams for the big music labels after years of suffering declines in physical sales and losing billions from piracy. The music business is expected to double in size to $131 billion by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. One crucial piece of that economic pie is spending on live events, which is expected to increase by 46% to $38 billion.

Younger generations are spending more on music than previous generations, and they are spending more and more on going to concerts. Chances are they are attending a show produced by Live Nation, the largest live-entertainment company in the world.

Last year, Live Nation put on 34,996 events worldwide. The beautiful thing about the business is that it not only has relationships with 4,500 artists, including big names like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, and U2, but it also has its claws in every link of the value chain.

Live Nation sets up the shows and then sells the tickets through Ticketmaster, which it acquired by way of a merger in 2010. Thousands of events each year bring in substantial revenue streams from concessions, parking, and merchandise. Revenue from concerts totaled $8.8 billion in 2018 and made up 81% of Live Nation's top line, while revenue from ticket sales made up 14% of the total, or $1.5 billion.

Live Nation is in business to connect over 570 million fans around the world with their favorite artists. That provides a lucrative opportunity to sell advertising and sponsorships at its events, too. Last year, advertising revenue made up the smallest slice of the top line at just $504 million, but ad revenue generates very high margins, so it contributed 38% to non-GAAP (adjusted) operating income.

Over the last three years, the total number of events the company has produced increased by 33%, which has driven a proportional increase in revenue and adjusted profit. The stock has soared 166% over that period and trades at a price-to-free-cash-flow multiple of 37. It's not cheap by any measure, but there are still plenty of opportunities for the company to grow.

Management is focused on increasing the fan base, selling more tickets, and raising its advertising revenue. To accomplish this, Live Nation continues to score deals with market-leading brands, and management is investing to enhance its online streaming capabilities.