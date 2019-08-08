2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now

The food chain around the globe is vast. It's easy for us to single out the obvious players: the farms that grow the food, the grocery stores that sell it, and the restaurants that serve it.

But the network is so much bigger. It includes chemical companies that make fertilizers, manufacturers that make machines used on farms, middlemen who take farms' raw materials and turn them into packaged goods, and distributors who move them all over the world.

There are tens of thousands of companies involved in the food chain. And yet, I believe only two such companies have stocks worth buying now -- and neither are pure-play grocery stores, restaurants, or food processors.

Those two stocks are:

Company Connection to Food Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) Parent of Whole Foods Market with growing grocery-delivery ambitions Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Mega-retailer that relies on groceries for over half of U.S. sales

The importance of moats in investing

But before we get to those companies, it's important to note why there are so many food companies left off this list. It all comes down to a company's moat -- or sustainable competitive advantage. Companies with moats can not only grow, but also fend off competition for decades; that allows earnings to compound, creating huge wins for investors.

In general, there are four types of moats a company can have:

Network effects: A company's offering gains utility with each additional user or customer. A prime example is Facebook -- there's no reason to join a social network if others aren't on it. Each additional user makes Facebook more valuable. High switching costs: Deciding to switch away from a company's services would be a pain in terms of time, resources, and money lost. A prime example would be leaving your bank. So many automated payments are tied to your accounts that it would be a logistical nightmare to switch banks. Low-cost provider: If a company can offer something at a lower cost than the competition, it will always win business. This is the basis for Amazon's delivery success. With a bigger network of fulfillment centers than anyone else, it can afford free one-day delivery on more items (with a Prime Membership) than anyone else. Intangible assets: This includes things like brand value, patents, and government regulation. Prime examples of companies that benefit from these moats are Apple (which has the most valuable brand in the world), drug companies (whose patents allow them to charge high prices), and utility companies (which are heavily regulated).

Why restaurants and food stores aren't good food investments

The big problem with most restaurants is that they have, at best, very weak moats. Already, grocery businesses are feeling the pinch; the past decade has seen a huge number of operations either consolidated or taken private. Consider the factors at play:

There are no network effects involved with restaurants or grocery stores. In fact, it could be argued that once customers reach a critical mass, it becomes a pain to frequent such locations.

Some stores gain a measure of high switching costs with customer loyalty programs, Starbucks ' rewards program being a great exemplar. But largely, there's no real switching cost involved with going to the competition.

' rewards program being a great exemplar. But largely, there's no real switching cost involved with going to the competition. Companies with enormous scale can sometimes lock in their food for lower prices, but this advantage is being quickly eroded by demographic changes we'll discuss below.

Brand value -- once the most important thing food stores had -- has disappeared.

The biggest trend to be aware of is that the combination of e-commerce, new technologies, and the generational shift in preferences that millennials have ushered in are changing the face of food.

As former hedge fund manager Mike Alkin outlined in a January 2018 conference, millennials are after three things in their food and packaged goods:

Products that come from local organizations.

Products that come from small organizations.

Products that are, when possible, organic.

Publicly traded companies by their very nature cannot fulfill these first two requirements. Crucially, Alkin has found that when a smaller brand is bought out by a bigger conglomerate, millennials will often pivot to a new product as a result, making the acquisition virtually worthless over the long run.

Already, the biggest names in food are struggling to bring in more foot traffic. Huge companies like McDonald's and Starbucks have only been able to increase comparable-store sales because of rising prices -- not because they're attracting more customers.

Does that mean that there will be no winners in the restaurant business? Absolutely not. There will be another Chipotle that comes along and -- for reasons that are almost impossible to predict -- strikes a chord with customers. When that happens, investors will likely enjoy a huge windfall.

But forecasting with any level of certainty which companies those will be is very difficult. Chipotle itself has actually figured that out the hard way: Its attempts at pizza, Asian, and hamburger joints have all been met with a rousing "meh" from consumers.

As such, I think there are better places for your money in the food sector.

Why aren't there any distributors on the list?

"Fine," you might say, "I can see why you left restaurants and grocery stores off the list. But why distributors?"

Such an argument has merit. It costs tens of millions of dollars to build out distribution networks. They aren't easy to build out -- tons of red tape involving safe transport and refrigeration of goods are at play. And we are hugely reliant upon these distributors to get our food from farms and factories to our kitchen tables.