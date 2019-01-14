2 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in January

Historical stock market data reveal two things about small-cap stocks. First, they're capable of generating significantly higher returns than the broader stock market over long periods of time. Second, they're capable of losing significantly more value than the broader stock market, as the stock market adjustment at the end of 2018 demonstrated.

In other words, smal-cap stocks are accompanied by a healthy dose of volatility. That makes sense considering smaller and less proven businesses are generally capable of growing (and wiping out) more quickly than larger and more mature businesses. It also creates a dilemma for investors: How do you tap into the above-average growth offered by small-cap stocks while still protecting yourself against the above-average risk? Well, by using the same strategy for all of your equity investments: Buy great businesses, and hold on for the long haul.

After a rough end to 2018, two great small-cap stocks stand out on my watch list: Fertilizer manufacturer Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) and enzyme manufacturer Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS).

Diversification worked, so where's the love?

Fertilizer markets have been reeling for years from a glut of supply, which has created hurricane-force headwinds for producers large and small. That put Intrepid Potash in a precarious situation about two years ago, but management made several difficult decisions to position the business for long-term success.

A heavy dose of dilution in 2017 paid off most of the company's debt. The business pivoted to a low-cost potash production method that relies on sunlight and air humidity to evaporate water. The company even found ways to sell excess water reserves to oil and gas drillers in the nearby Permian Basin. It all worked.

In the first nine months of 2018 Intrepid Potash grew revenue 10% compared to the year-ago period. Operating income and net income swung sharply into positive territory. Interest expense declined by over 75%, while operating cash flow jumped 402%. Yet despite all the progress, shares ended the year down 45%.

Why is no one talking about Intrepid Potash? Well, there might be some legitimate concern over the amount of water sales pending delivery. That total swelled to $9.1 million at the end of September, up from $5.4 million at the end of June. Is that a sign of slowing demand from oil and gas drillers, or much ado about nothing? Investors will soon find out, although it's worth noting that $14 million worth of water was actually delivered in the first nine months of 2018.